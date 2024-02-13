MatchCraft Wins Prestigious Microsoft Advertising Rising Star of the Year Award for 2023

Global leader MatchCraft is recognized for outstanding achievement and partnership in the digital advertising landscape.

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - MatchCraft, a global leader in digital advertising technology, proudly announces its recognition as the Microsoft Advertising Rising Star of the Year for 2023.

The Rising Star of the Year award acknowledges MatchCraft's effective engagement and true partnership with Microsoft across the Microsoft Advertising Network, showcasing the remarkable results delivered to clients. The recognition highlights MatchCraft's commitment to providing accessible, innovative machine learning, and AI solutions that transcend channel boundaries, contributing to the evolution of advertising technology.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Marc Zaks, President at MatchCraft, stated, "We are thrilled to receive this accolade from Microsoft Advertising. The Rising Star of the Year Award is a testament to our team's dedication and innovative approach in the digital advertising landscape. We look forward to continuing to drive success for our clients through our cutting-edge digital advertising technology."

Katherine Eills, Global Partner and Awards Lead at Microsoft Advertising commented, "Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge MatchCraft's deserved win with the Rising Star Award. Their impactful and transformative work is significant, considering the exceptional pool of high-caliber nominations this year."

Matt Seitz, Senior Partner Marketing Manager at Microsoft Advertising, added, "We were excited by the quality of the nominations we received this year. It's an honor to celebrate and recognize partners like MatchCraft for the exceptional work they've done for their clients in 2023. Microsoft Advertising is proud to award MatchCraft with the Rising Star of the Year."

Committed to transforming the advertising landscape, MatchCraft remains dedicated to providing businesses with efficient access to advertising opportunities through its advanced digital advertising technology.

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft, a Vendasta company, leads the market in offering digital marketing companies scalable local advertising solutions. MatchCraft's award-winning advertising technology enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, video, and social campaigns for their advertisers. MatchCraft's platform combines sophisticated bidding, budget, & campaign management technology with a team of digital marketing experts to deliver exceptional ROI for local merchants around the world. MatchCraft has team members across the US, Europe, Latin America, and India.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is a provider of digital solutions that help businesses operate and grow. It delivers these solutions through a vast network of channel sellers and its direct brands. In September of 2023, Vendasta was listed on The Globe and Mail's 5th annual list of Top Growing Companies in Canada with 135% growth over the past three years. Based in Saskatoon, Vendasta is now a global enterprise with offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai and employs over 700 people around the globe. Discover more and sign up for free at www.vendasta.com .

About the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards

The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate teams and companies in the Elite and Select tiers of the partner program for the great work they've done in 2023 across Agency Partners, Channel Partners, Supply Partners, and Technology Partners in a number of different award categories in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

