Match, Collect, Win! Squishmallows Universe Expands With New Match Game

Pre-order or pre-register starting August 6th to unlock exclusive in-game rewards and be the first to collect a brand-new Squishmallows

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The globally beloved Original Squishmallows™ are heading to mobile screens like never before! East Side Games Group (ESGG), in collaboration with Jazwares and Zaibatsu Interactive, is excited to announce Squishmallows Match, the first-ever match-3 puzzle mobile game to be set in the whimsical world of Squishmallows.

Squishmallows Match will launch worldwide on September 2nd, 2025, but the fun will start early. Beginning August 6th, fans can pre-order or pre-register on the App Store and Google Play . Early adopters will unlock exclusive in-game rewards plus the chance to collect a never-before-released Squishmallows, both digitally and as a real-life plush, before it's available anywhere else.

"With Squishmallows Match, we're introducing fans to a whole new way to collect, play, and connect with the styles they love," said Jim Wagner, Chief Product Officer of East Side Games Group. "This game blends the collectible spirit of Squishmallows with satisfying match-3 puzzles - players will find something fun and rewarding every time they log in."

Squishmallows Match translates the brand's values into a hands-on, highly interactive, vibrant mobile adventure for existing and new fans to collect, relax, and play.

"By collaborating with East Side Games, Squishmallows levels up the mobile gaming universe through authentic characters and immersive gameplay we know fans will love," said Gerhard Runken, Executive Vice President of Brand & Marketing, at Jazwares. "Squishmallows Match is a completely new gaming experience empowering fans globally to share and connect anytime, anywhere, that's perfect for on-the-go or at-home play."

Be Part of the Global Community Challenge

Players who pre-order and pre-register will automatically join the Community Rewards Challenge, a limited-time event enabling Squishmallows fans around the world to hit collective milestones. As more of the community pre-orders and pre-registers, more rewards will be unlocked. Players at launch will also have the chance to win the exclusive plush version of the new Squishmallows before it's available online and in stores.

Why Fans Will Love Squishmallows Match:

Endless Match-3 Fun: Solve thousands of satisfying and colorful puzzle levels.

Solve thousands of satisfying and colorful puzzle levels. Collect Exclusive Squishmallows: Build your squad with fan favorites and limited-time drops in the game. Including promo codes and early or exclusive access to Squishmallows IRL.

Build your squad with fan favorites and limited-time drops in the game. Including promo codes and early or exclusive access to Squishmallows IRL. Unlock Daily Surprises: Discover bonuses, boosters, and special seasonal events.

Discover bonuses, boosters, and special seasonal events. Express Your Style: Show off your flair in the player feed.

Show off your flair in the player feed. Join the Community: Compete in challenges, compare collections, and share your growing Squishmallows squad

How to Pre-Order & Pre-Register:

Pre-order the game for iOS by visiting this link .

the game for iOS by visiting . Pre-register on Google Play by visiting this link .

Stay Connected

Get exclusive updates, content reveals, and other surprises by following Squishmallows Match on social media and joining the community:

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

ESGG is a leader in free-to-play mobile gaming, thrilling players with unforgettable experiences that spark lifelong fandom. Fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, we are driven by creativity, flawless execution, and a laser-focused growth strategy. We develop and publish both original and licensed IP titles, license our cutting-edge GameKit(s) platforms, and strategically acquire studios or games to expand our family. Headquartered in Vancouver with around 120 talented team members, we operate over a dozen titles under East Side Games ("ESG") and LDRLY (Technologies) Inc. ("LDRLY"). Together, we're crafting, launching, and publishing mobile games across our own studios and an extended Game Kit partner network—reaching players on iOS and Android worldwide.

We power our success through in-app purchases ("IAP")—offering exclusive, game-enhancing virtual items—and in-game advertising. To keep growing, we focus on captivating audiences, keeping them engaged, and unlocking exciting new ways to monetize. We'll drive this momentum by launching bold new titles, enriching our current lineup, innovating discovery, expanding into fresh markets and exploring new distribution platforms.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT JAZWARES

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows™, Pokémon™, Hello Kitty™, Star Wars™, Disney™, BumBumz™, and Adopt Me™. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook .

ABOUT ZAIBATSU INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2014, Zaibatsu Interactive is a Finland-based mobile game studio specializing in the co-development of high-profile branded games with leading publishers and global IP holders. Known for its collaborative approach and strategic partnerships with top-tier studios like Supercell and Metacore, Zaibatsu brings unique agility and expertise to every project.

The studio is best known for Boom Karts, an online free-to-play kart racing game co-developed with Fingersoft, now expanding into VR with Meta, and Rambo: Last Click, a retro-inspired idle action game created in partnership with Lionsgate and Quicksave Interactive.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

For Further Information: Media Inquiries: [email protected]; Investor Relations: [email protected], 3104 - 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1G4