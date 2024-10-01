MASSIVE SULFIDE MINERALIZATION TRACED OVER 9 KILOMETRES

DISCOVERY MINERALIZATION ZONE 9 KILOMETRES LONG

On 16 September our survey teams explored a set of airborne VTEM conductors first noted by Anglo American during an aerial survey conducted in 2011. Using beep mats to identify conductive zones, the teams unearthed and sampled massive sulphide mineralization outcrops under one foot of vegetation and soil with abundant visible chalcopyrite. Chalcopyrite is our prime target mineralization that contains copper.

Over one week, three teams traced the discovery zone over a strike length of 9 kilometres. This is an entirely new discovery and, though early stage, its potential economic significance cannot be understated.

This entire zone has been named 'Cancun' because it sits at the southern end of Capitalight's exploration claims. 17 additional claim blocks have now been staked south of the Cancun zone, bringing our claims to 1,010 blocks. Figure 1 shows the trace of the Cancun zone in red.

Figure 2 is a photo of mineralized grab samples from the Cancun Zone.

HINGE OF THE CANCUN ZONE

The Cancun Zone is bent around the outside of a large fold. On 27 September the teams found another new semi-massive to massive sulphides zone with chalcopyrite on a separate VTEM conductor occupying the axial plane of the fold. They were able to extend it for 150 metres before camp closed, Figure 3 below shows sample from this location.

ALL 2024 TARGET AREAS WERE VISITED

Discovery of Cancun Zone was a dramatic success late in the camp season. Equally prospective field grab samples were taken 15 kilometres away from Cancun Zone in the Blue Lake area during August. Prospective field samples were also taken 30 kilometers away in the northern fold during September. Such samples confirm and expand the historical records. Figure 4 depicts Capitalight's current claim blocks.

CEO COMMENT

Regarding the close of the summer 2024 exploration program, Capitalight CEO Brian Bosse said "2024 season has become a success in every possible measure. Everything we hoped to find to confirm a massive copper mineralization system exists was found. For weeks we were very impressed with visible copper mineralization noted in the host middle sill, throughout the claims. The Cancun Zone discovery was the home run and will be a massive game changer. I want to thank each member of the team and specifically call out Douglas MacQuarrie for his exploration guidance. Our next step is to compile all the results and plan for a much expanded 2025 program."



About Capitalight

IC Capitalight Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "IC". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.capitalight.co

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas R. MacQuarrie, BSc Combined Honours Geology & Geophysics, UBC, AUSIMM, Director, who is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

