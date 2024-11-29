TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - IC Capitalight Corp. ("Capitalight" or the "Company") (CSE: IC) is to hold its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") of the Company on December 11th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) at the office of McMillan LLP located at Royal Center, Suite 1500, 1055 W. Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC (the "Meeting").

The Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2024 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. The Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of 11:00 a.m. on December 9, 2024.

The Information Circular of the Company dated November 5, 2024 (the "Circular") provides important information on the matters to be approved by the Shareholders at the Meeting and voting procedures. The Circular is being delivered to the Shareholders in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws and already available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Meeting materials have been printed. Due to the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, it is possible that the Shareholders may experience a delay in receiving the Circular and related materials in respect of the Meeting. All Shareholders are encouraged to access the Circular and related materials electronically and to vote in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Circular. Registered shareholders should complete all signed proxy forms as directed on the form of proxy no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary.



The Company is offering an online option to listen and participate (but not vote) at the Meeting in real time by conference call via Microsoft Teams. The meeting link is below.



Teams Meeting Link to IC Capitalight Corp. AGSM

About Capitalight

IC Capitalight Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "IC". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.capitalight.co.

