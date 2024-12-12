TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - IC Capitalight Corp. ("Capitalight" or the "Company") (CSE: IC) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") held on December 11, 2024 and name change.

The Company is pleased to report, that all items to be voted on at its AGSM were approved, as follows:

the following individuals were elected as directors:

Brian Bosse , Bryan Loree , Douglas R. MacQuarrie , Veronika Hirsch , and Elliot Beutel .



MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditors,

the continuation of the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan was ratified and approved; and

the continuation of the Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified and approved.

Upon approval of the Name Change and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Company is pleased to announce that it will complete a name change from "IC Capitalight Corp." to "Cupani Metals Corp." to take effect at the open of market on or about December 16, 2024. The common shares of the Company will continue trading on the CSE under the new ticker symbol "CUPA". The Company's new CUSIP number will be 231195108 and the new ISIN number will be CA2311951081. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. The Company intends to launch a new website at www.cupanimetals.com in due course.

About Capitalight

IC Capitalight Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "IC". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.capitalight.co.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, conditions in the equity financing markets, stock market volatility, unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions, the termination of any agreement, changes in laws or permitting requirements, failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management Discussion & Analysis. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Brian Bosse, Director and Chief Executive Officer IC Capitalight Corp., [email protected], +14168445712