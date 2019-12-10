Martin Dufresne joins Walter Global Asset Management as President and Managing Partner

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Walter Global Asset Management ("WGAM") is pleased today to welcome Martin Dufresne as president and managing partner. In this role, Mr. Dufresne will draw on his extensive experience in asset management, business development and client service to support the growth of Walter Global Asset Management and its portfolio companies.

"Martin's expert knowledge of the asset management industry and his experience in both portfolio management and client service within the institutional sector will be a tremendous asset to our company," said Sylvain Brosseau, chief executive officer and founding partner of WGAM. "His proven ability to build strong, long‑term relationships will solidify Walter Global Asset Management's position as a key partner to both asset management firms and investors."

With over 25 years of experience in asset management, Mr. Dufresne's deep expertise in portfolio allocation and network of business contacts will strengthen the Walter Global Asset Management platform that was launched last year.

"I am thrilled to join Walter Global Asset Management, where I'll not only concentrate on managing investments, but also on business development, client service, and talent management, " said Martin Dufresne, president and managing partner, WGAM. "I was particularly drawn by the vision that extends through the Walter Group ecosystem, to have a positive impact on society and carry socially-responsible entrepreneurial values."

About Walter Global Asset Management

Launched in 2018, Walter Global Asset Management is an international private equity platform that provides development capital and expertise to innovative, growth-oriented boutique asset management firms and strategic service providers, with an approach that allows them to be true partners. Walter Global Asset Management is part of Walter Financial, the investment unit of the Walter Group, a business ecosystem that has been flourishing for more than 60 years.

