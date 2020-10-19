Marten Falls Community Access Road Project -- Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the federal impact assessment for the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road Project. The project would connect the northern end of Painter Lake forestry road to the community of Marten Falls. Marten Falls is located at the junction of the Albany and Ogoki rivers, approximately 170 kilometres northeast of Nakina, Ontario.

As part of the impact assessment for this project, funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the upcoming steps of the impact assessment process. These steps include reviewing and providing comments on the proponent's Impact Statement or the summary thereof, and the Agency's draft Impact Assessment Report and potential conditions.

Applications received by November 30, 2020, will be considered.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation with key stakeholders, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while maintaining its duty to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be posted to the project's webpage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website. The Agency will also announce the start of the public comment period on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement at a later date.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Impact Statement and Impact Assessment Phases available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870

