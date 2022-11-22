MARS PETCARE ANNOUNCES NEW LEADER FOR PET NUTRITION CANADA

Daniel Calderoni Appointed as General Manager for Canadian Pet Nutrition Business

BOLTON, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Mars Petcare, a global leader in veterinary health, pet nutrition, innovation and technology, announced Daniel Calderoni as the General Manager for its Pet Nutrition business in Canada. Calderoni will help drive forward an exciting pipeline of innovation, as well as inspire the current and future generation of top talent at Mars Pet Nutrition in Canada. He was previously Vice President of Emerging Markets for Mars Pet Nutrition and formally assumed responsibility as General Manager this month.

Daniel Calderoni, Mars Petcare’s newly announced General Manager for its Mars Pet Nutrition business in Canada. (CNW Group/Mars Petcare)

Calderoni is a valued senior leader at Mars, having worked across several geographies and multiple functions in his eight years with the company. In his most recent role as Vice President of Emerging Markets for Pet Nutrition, Calderoni championed the importance of pet parent needs across emerging markets in support of Pet Nutrition's global growth strategy. He also served as General Manager of Pet Nutrition in the Southern Cone, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay. In this leadership role, he delivered strong results with a strategic focus on gaining share growth across channels and countries, prioritizing customer centricity, product innovation and ecommerce acceleration. Prior to joining Mars, Calderoni spent 10 years at Unilever, living and working in Brazil, South Africa, and China in a variety of marketing-based roles across multiple industries.

In his new role as General Manager for Pet Nutrition Canada, Daniel will leverage his broad global perspective and diverse experience, as well as his passion for people and pets to continue to grow the business and drive impact in the dynamic pet category – all in partnership with a team of dedicated Associates.

"Our Canadian business is made up of an exceptionally talented group of Associates, and Daniel's addition to the team, as well as his inspiring leadership, is set to pave the way for even greater success in the market," said Ikdeep Singh, Global President, Mars Pet Nutrition. "He brings with him a successful track record of experience across digital and brand marketing, as well as a global perspective that is vital for our ever-evolving pet parents. I'm confident that his tenure with Mars, experience across geographies and passion for championing Associate diversity and development across the organization will be central to driving our business forward."

Calderoni's leadership in Canada will build on the strong leadership demonstrated across Mars Pet Nutrition North America to deliver on the evolving needs of pet parents through the company's leading innovation and iconic brands.

"As a devoted pet parent to our Dachshund, Banguela, I know firsthand how incredible the pet category is, and more importantly, how Mars Petcare truly celebrates the deep connection between people and our pets," said Calderoni. "I'm excited to work with our talented Canadian team – a group of Associates who are poised to take our business from great to extraordinary – and support them in reaching their full potential. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to accelerate our growth aspirations in Canada and continue to live our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS."

The Mars Pet Nutrition portfolio in Canada – including brands like PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS® and CESAR® – serves over 9 million pet owning households.

