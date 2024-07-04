Online tool provides science-backed resources and expert advice to give puppies and kittens a happy and healthy start

BOLTON, ON, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The IAMS™ brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, announced today the launch of the IAMS™ Puppy Hub and Kitten Hub, two online tools featuring expert knowledge and advice for new and soon-to-be pet parents. Each Hub will bring science-backed knowledge, advice, and reliable information to Canadians whether they are in the early stages of considering a new puppy or kitten, bringing one home, or watching them grow.

The launch of the Hubs come at the perfect time as more Canadians adopt puppies and kittens during spring and summer, according to data collected by the Animal Humane Societyi. New pet parents are also more likely to make common mistakes that can be avoided with early education. For example, research from VMSii shows over a third of pet parents feed puppies and kittens adult pet food before starting them on age-appropriate diet plans.

"The internet is often the first resource pet parents turn to when they need more information," says Animesh Kumar, Marketing Director, Mars Pet Nutrition Canada.. "We wanted to provide an all-in-one, centralized space where pet parents could find reliable and credible information related to their new pet. This is another example of how the IAMS brand is going beyond nutrition to meet the evolving needs of today's pet parent."

The IAMS Puppy and Kitten Hubs focus on three areas:

Preparing for a puppy/kitten: From picking a breed for the household, to buying the right accessories, each Hub has expert tips to guide Canadians before they get a pet.



Bringing a puppy/kitten home: The Hubs educate and empower new pet parents to give them more confidence in their first year, including training and tracking health.



Watching a puppy/kitten grow: Each Hub provides age and breed-appropriate tips on topics such as nutrition and teething for a growing pet.

The IAMS Puppy and Kitten Hubs will continue to evolve. Features coming soon include a Dog Breed Selector, which recommends the right breed based on a questionnaire, the IAMS Food Finder which suggests IAMS products according to a pet's unique needs, and PETconnect by IAMS™, a complimentary online chat that connects pet parents to licensed vet technicians or pet experts.

To celebrate the launch of the new IAMS Puppy and Kitten Hubs in Canada, the brand is also giving away complimentary IAMS Pet Shower Kits (while supplies last) to welcome the arrival of their puppy or kitten! Each kit includes "pawty" decorations, first-year essentials, and informational resources – everything a new or soon-to-be pet parent needs to host a welcoming party for a new puppy or kitten, while offering pet parent support as they embark on this new journey.

The IAMS Pet Shower Kit also includes a Wisdom Panel™ pet DNA test which delivers insights into breed mix, genetic health, physical traits and more. With over 20+ years of experience in genetic testing and chosen by 4+ million pet parents, Wisdom Panel gives pet parents the knowledge to provide the best care. The pet DNA tests can be ordered from www.wisdompanel.com and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, for a limited time.

To access the IAMS Puppy and Kitten Hubs click here and here.

For more information about the IAMS Pet Shower Kits, visit https://www.iams.ca/en-ca/iams-pet-shower-kits.

About the IAMS™ Brand

The IAMS™ brand is dedicated to helping dogs and cats live happy, healthy lives and believes high-quality nutrition truly makes a difference. IAMS is driven to create pet-specific nutritional solutions that are tailored across every life-stage, pet size and health need. Through years observing the behavior of dogs and cats, combined with research and dietary findings, the IAMS brand believes that the right diet can help pets support immunity, maintain muscle, and promote healthy digestion. IAMS products are made with high-quality ingredients and unique recipes that give your pet our best nutrition possible. When you choose IAMS dog or cat food, you're choosing high-quality food that will help you see visible differences in your furry friend. For more information, visit IAMs.com

