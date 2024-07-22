Mars Launches Bold Gum Innovation: New Fruit-Flavoured EXCEL® Refreshers: A Bold Innovation in Soft Chew Gum

#1 gum brand in Canada, EXCEL® Gum, to offer Refreshers in three fruity flavours: strawberry, blueberry and tropical

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - EXCEL® Gum, proudly part of Mars, is giving consumers a new way to do what feels fresh with its latest product launch, EXCEL® Refreshers. Pairing Canada's #1 Everyday Confectionery brand, EXCEL Gum, with the fruity flavours of strawberry, blueberry and tropical, EXCEL Refreshers gives consumers the flavours they crave in a gum they already know and love. This innovative soft chew gum format, distinct from traditional pellets and sticks, features a soft coating on the outside, pillow shape and long-lasting taste.

#1 gum brand in Canada, EXCEL® Gum, to offer Refreshers in three fruity flavours: strawberry, blueberry and tropical (CNW Group/Mars, Incorporated)

"Mars is always looking for ways to win with the next generation while delighting consumers who have been fans of EXCEL for years," said Patrick Zeng, Marketing Director at Mars Canada. "With EXCEL Refreshers, we are strategically expanding our product line by introducing three new fruity flavours in a unique soft chew gum format. This addresses consumer demand for variety and innovation while reinforcing our position as Canada's #1 gum."

EXCEL Refreshers will be popping up at Osheaga, VELD and select concerts at Budweiser Stage with an engaging EXCEL experience to bring music lovers into the refreshing world of EXCEL Refreshers. The immersive EXCEL activation, Refreshingly Fruity, will provide music lovers with a refreshing escape inspired by the three fruity flavours – strawberry, blueberry and tropical – featuring shaded lounge areas, social-worthy photo moments, sampling and more.

EXCEL Refreshers is available nationwide at major retailers, grocery, and convenience stores. Consumers who visit the Refreshingly Fruity pop-ups are encouraged to share how the brand made their experience even fresher by tagging @excelgumca and using #EXCELRefreshers on Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, EXCEL®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

For further information: Mars Canada: Tamar Nersesian, [email protected]; Middle Child: Joseph Crimi, [email protected]