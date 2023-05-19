What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Northland Power Inc., in partnership with Ontario Power Generation, is proposing the Marmora Clean Energy Hub Project, a new pumped storage and hydroelectric generating facility located in the municipality of Marmora and Lake, Ontario. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues and decide whether the project should undergo an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 84597). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on June 19, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period, and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to participate in a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Sessions

Wednesday , May 31, 2023 , from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 , from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

French Session

Thursday , June 1, 2023 , from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage on the Registry. If you have any questions, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

What is the proposed project?

Northland Power Inc., in partnership with Ontario Power Generation, is proposing the construction and operation of a new pumped storage and hydroelectric generating facility located in the municipality of Marmora and Lake, Ontario. As proposed, the Marmora Clean Energy Hub Project would produce up to 500 megawatts, and operate for 100 years. The open-pit lake from the abandoned Marmoraton iron ore mine would be transformed into the lower reservoir of the facility. The project would include an upper reservoir, tunnels and a powerhouse, a water delivery system, and an underground transmission line. The project would also include a 30-megawatt ground-mount solar facility, which would operate for at least 25 years.

