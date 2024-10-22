Minister St-Onge announces the appointment of Marie-Philippe Bouchard as President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Since its inception in 1936, CBC/Radio-Canada has been and continues to be a vital institution for Canadians. From sharing local and diverse stories to providing accessible and reliable information, Canada's public broadcaster plays a central role in strengthening Canadian culture and democracy.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the appointment of Marie–Philippe Bouchard as the next President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada for a five-year term, effective January 3, 2025. This appointment is the result of a rigorous, open, transparent and merit-based selection process led by the Independent Advisory Committee for Appointments to the CBC/Radio-Canada Board of Directors convened in March 2024.

Ms. Bouchard has served as President and CEO of TV5 Québec Canada since February 2016. She has been responsible for managing all aspects of the TV5 Unis channels and platforms, a leader in public broadcasting, serving Francophone audiences across the country. She has also presided over TV5 Numérique, TV5MONDE's partner in establishing the international French-language platform TV5MONDEPlus, since September 2019.

Prior to joining TV5 Québec Canada, Ms. Bouchard held key management and senior executive positions at CBC/Radio-Canada in legal services, strategic planning and regulatory affairs, information and digital services, and music. A member of the Québec Bar since 1985, she holds a master's degree in public law from the Université de Montréal. She also sits on a number of boards, including the Festival international de Lanaudière, and chairs the management board of the Université de Montréal's Centre for Research in Public Law.

Ms. Bouchard is fluently bilingual and the first Francophone woman to serve as President and CEO of Canada's national public broadcaster, bringing a deep understanding and experience in the unique value of public service media and public broadcasting in Canada.

"Marie-Philippe Bouchard is a talented, strong public broadcasting leader with a proven record of transformation. As the next President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, she brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal time for our cultural and information ecosystem, as well as a solid background in organizational culture and change leadership. In a critical time of modernization, I am confident that Ms. Bouchard will provide a steady hand and be a positive guiding force for Canada's national public service media now and into the future. I want to thank the Independent Advisory Committee, which played a crucial role in this process. I would also like to thank Catherine Tait for her work and passion for CBC/Radio-Canada as a vibrant, creative and inclusive force during her tenure as President and CEO."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Public service media all around the world serve as a precious public asset. As society changes at a fast pace, so must our public broadcaster, continuing to build trust in order to remain relevant to all Canadians. With my experience serving audiences both at TV5/Unis TV and CBC/Radio-Canada, I look forward to this challenge and to working together with all Canadians, including the CBC/Radio-Canada team, Canadian content creators and other partners, to chart the path forward. Our national public broadcaster brings us and our understanding of one another closer together despite massive distance. CBC/Radio-Canada is our place for discovering and sharing stories that embody Francophone, Anglophone and Indigenous cultures, on a range of innovative platforms. Our national broadcaster provides us with trustworthy news and information, highlights our creativity and offers us perspectives that enrich our lives, right here in this place we call home."

—Marie-Philippe Bouchard, next President and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster and one of the country's largest cultural institutions. In May 2024, the Government of Canada appointed an Advisory Committee on the Future of CBC/Radio-Canada to provide policy advice on how to strengthen and renew the public broadcaster so it can continue to fulfill its important social, cultural and democratic functions.

As a Crown corporation in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio, CBC/Radio-Canada is an independent federal organization responsible for its own day-to-day operations. It is governed by the Broadcasting Act, which became law in 1991. The President and Chief Executive Officer is appointed by the Governor in Council.

All appointment opportunities for the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted as they become available on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

