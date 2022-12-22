TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) announces the induction of Marie-Josée Gagnon, APR, FCPRS, SQPRP Québec and Charmaine Gaudet, APR, FCPRS – CPRS Nova Scotia, into its prestigious College of Fellows this year. Induction in the College of Fellows recognizes extensive contributions to public relations and communications management, with the highest ethical standards and in accordance with the CPRS Code of Professional Standards, on the part of the candidates who successfully apply.

Marie-Josee Gagnon (CNW Group/Canadian Public Relations Society) Charmaine Gaudet (CNW Group/Canadian Public Relations Society)

Marie-Josée Gagnon, APR – SQPRP Québec

Charmaine Gaudet , APR – CPRS Nova Scotia

"The two colleagues on this year's list truly embody the qualities for which we are looking when selecting new Fellows," said Daniel Granger, C.M., L.LL., ARP, FCPRS, Presiding Officer, CPRS College of Fellows. "They have each demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing the profession and the Canadian Public Relations Society and have proven themselves to be leaders in the PR community. I will be honoured to officially welcome Marie-Josée and Charmaine into the CPRS College of Fellows next June in Whistler at the Society's National Annual Conference."

Since 2000, the College of Fellows has acknowledged CPRS members who are proven leaders in the public relations and communications profession. With the appointment of this year's Fellows, there are now 123 members and honourary members within the College.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I congratulate Marie-Josée and Charmaine on their admission to the CPRS College of Fellows," added Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS, National President, CPRS. "Both inductees have demonstrated a high-level of service to our profession and I look forward to their continued contribution to the Society as members of the College of Fellows."

In order to attain Fellowship status with CPRS, a public relations professional must be a member of the Society for at least 10 years, have a minimum of 20 years of experience working in the profession, and be accredited in public relations (APR). Successful Fellows have demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the public relations profession and to CPRS.

ABOUT CPRS: Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Made up of 13 member societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the official distribution partner of Canadian Public Relations Society - National

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society

For further information: contact [email protected] or 416-239-7034 ext. 137 or [email protected]