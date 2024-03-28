MONTRÉAL, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Marie-Hélène Nolet as Chair of the Board, succeeding Mélanie Kau, whose term as a director expires on May 2nd. In accordance with the organization's bylaws and governance principles, this appointment will take effect following ADM's Annual General Meeting, which will be held on the same day.

Marie-Hélène Nolet (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)

Ms. Nolet has been a member of ADM's Board of Directors since 2019 and is a member of its Audit and Risk Management Committee. She was nominated as a director by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal (CCMM) due to her strong skills in the sought-after areas of finance, governance, communications and public affairs. Ms. Nolet has more than 25 years of management, investment and negotiation experience in Canada, the United States and Europe. Most recently, she was Chief Operating Officer at Desjardins Capital. She also worked at BDC, where she held various positions in venture capital, marketing and public relations, and advisory services. She holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from McGill University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"It is with great pride and humility that I enter this new phase of my involvement with ADM and its Board," said Ms. Nolet. "The Corporation faces significant challenges ahead. I look forward to continuing the Board's work on the rigorous foundation established by Melanie Kau last year to further develop the airport sites and ensure that our decisions continue to be in the best interests of the community we serve. I would like to thank my colleagues for their confidence."

"It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of Directors of this important institution," said Ms. Kau. "This past year as Chair has been intense, marked by recovery and growth. ADM is in the process of adopting a new strategic plan and new master plans, and there is no doubt that Marie-Hélène Nolet's deep knowledge of the organization, combined with her top-level management experience, will enable her to carry out her mandate with brio. I am confident that under the guidance of the Board, and thanks to the hard work of ADM's dedicated staff and CEO, our airports will continue to evolve and serve users well for the benefit of the community for years to come."

"I would like to commend Mélanie Kau's work and leadership since 2013, particularly as Chair of the Board since last May," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM. "Thanks to her expertise and in-depth knowledge of ADM, she has been an essential support during this period of recovery and phenomenal growth. She leaves the Corporation at a time when it has returned to financial health after a difficult period during the pandemic. From May, I look forward to having Marie-Hélène's support as the organization implements its 2024-2028 strategic plan, which will focus on building the essential infrastructure that will enable YUL and YMX to reach new heights."

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mélanie Kau for her leadership over the past year, which has allowed it to revise many of ADM's policies and facilitate the arrival of its new President and CEO.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4- stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

