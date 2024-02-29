Marie Chantal Gingras to present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference Français

News provided by

National Bank of Canada

Feb 29, 2024, 10:00 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Marie Chantal Gingras, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President – Finance of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on March 5, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (ET).

The webcast link is accessible via National Bank's website at www.nbc.ca/investorrelations.

About National Bank of Canada

With $434 billion in assets as at January 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Marie-Claude Jarry, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 1-866-517-5455; Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 514-394-5684

Organization Profile

National Bank of Canada

Founded in 1859, National Bank of Canada offers financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients and governments across Canada. We are one of Canada’s six systemically important banks and among the most profitable banks on a global basis by return on...