MONTREAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Marie Chantal Gingras, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President – Finance of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on March 5, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (ET).

The webcast link is accessible via National Bank's website at www.nbc.ca/investorrelations.

About National Bank of Canada

With $434 billion in assets as at January 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

