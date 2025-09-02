TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that Marianne Harrison will be joining its Board of Directors effective September 8, 2025.

Ms. Harrison was previously President and Chief Executive Officer at John Hancock as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Canada and brings significant experience in the financial services sector having held a variety of senior leadership roles across her career over the last 25 years.

In addition, Ms. Harrison is a seasoned board member with a breadth of experience having served on not-for-profit and corporate boards including roles on audit and finance committees.

"Marianne is a highly accomplished executive with experience in senior leadership roles in the financial services sector," said Kate Stevenson, Chair of the Board, CIBC. "Her perspective and proven leadership will strengthen CIBC's commitment to strong governance and her strategic insight will be instrumental in advancing the bank's client-focused strategy."

Ms. Harrison holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario, a diploma in Accounting from Wilfred Laurier University, is a Chartered Accountant and is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA).

