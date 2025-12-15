CIBC Hockey Day for United Way raises $2.45 million

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it has raised $2.45 million at its 21st annual Hockey Day for United Way, which took place on Sunday, December 14, at Canlan Sports – York in Toronto.

Twenty-eight teams, along with professional hockey alumni Darcy Tucker, Shayne Corson and Curtis Joseph took to the ice in support of United Way Greater Toronto. Since 2004, CIBC Hockey Day for United Way has raised over $19.5 million.

CIBC President and CEO Harry Culham and Susan Rimmer, Group Head, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management present Heather McDonald, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto, with a cheque for $2.45 million at CIBC Hockey Day for United Way on December 14, 2025. (CNW Group/CIBC)

"As one of our bank's signature fundraising events, this annual tournament has been built from the ground up by CIBC team members who genuinely care and want to make a difference in the communities where we live and work," said Susan Rimmer, Group Head, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, CIBC. "Giving back and volunteering are shared passions at our bank, helping community members create a future without limits to their ambitions."

CIBC, its team members and retirees have a long history of supporting United Way through their fundraising efforts and personal donations. Thousands of CIBC team members dedicate their time to this worthy cause.

"2025 was another example of our team's culture of care in action, with over 5,000 charities supported and over 136,000 volunteer hours logged by our team," said Harry Culham, President and CEO, CIBC. "Together, our bank, our CIBC Foundation and our team have contributed over $144 million to causes that make our communities stronger. Thank you to our team and our partners for their tremendous efforts."

