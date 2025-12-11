Miracle Day expands its reach around Canada and the US, helping magnify miracles

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today more than $7 million towards children's programs during its 41st annual CIBC Miracle Day, held on December 3. This long-standing charitable tradition brings together CIBC team members, clients, and local charities to remove barriers and help kids achieve their dreams.

Michael “Pinball” Clemons, kids from Holland Bloorview, and Kate Beirness participating in the 41st annual CIBC Miracle Day held on December 3, 2025. (CIBC/CNW Group) (CNW Group/CIBC)

Since its inception in 1984, CIBC Miracle Day has been dedicated to sparking kids' ambitions. Each year, on the first Wednesday in December, participating CIBC Capital Markets team members and CIBC Wood Gundy Investment Advisors donate a portion of their fees and commissions to help children access vital support services and programs. All money raised locally stays in the community.

"Seeing the direct impact Miracle Day has on children in our communities is truly inspiring. Each donation helps a child dream bigger, and that's a legacy we're proud to build together," said Christian Exshaw, Group Head, Capital Markets, CIBC. "We are grateful to our clients, team members, and charitable partners for coming together to create opportunities for children to thrive."

This year's Miracle Day was celebrated globally with celebrations taking place across Canada, the US, UK, Luxembourg, and Hong Kong, bringing together celebrities, athletes, charities and CIBC team members – all with the goal of raising funds to help spark kids' ambitions. Longstanding supporters Michael "Pinball" Clemons, Tessa Virtue and Kate Beirness were among the special guests who brought their energy and enthusiasm to highlight the incredible and inspiring work of children's charities.

"While it only takes one person to make a difference, great things happen when our team rallies around this purpose, together with our clients and charitable partners, which is the spirit of CIBC Miracle Day," said Bob Cancelli, Executive Vice-President & Head, CIBC Wood Gundy, Investment Counsel and Investors Edge. "On behalf of CIBC, thank you to everyone who contributed to removing barriers to kids achieving their dreams and making miracles happen."

CIBC Miracle Day also expanded its reach this year to banking centres. To demonstrate the bank's commitment, CIBC Foundation directed $1,000 per banking centre to local children's causes in communities around Canada and the US.

"Expanding CIBC Miracle Day to include banking centres means our impact is even more personal and far-reaching," said Hratch Panossian, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "It allows our team members to support children and families in their own communities, making a difference where it matters most to them."

CIBC Miracle Day is an annual event that takes place on the first Wednesday in December. CIBC Foundation , which aims to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to realize their ambitions, administers the funds raised on CIBC Miracle Day. Funds are distributed throughout the year and play a key role in helping children access vital support services and programs.

About CIBC Foundation

