TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC is pleased to announce that submissions are now open for its 2026 C² Art Program, an initiative dedicated to empowering emerging Canadian artists. The C² Art Program offers artists a unique opportunity to create, curate, and exhibit their work at CIBC's headquarters, CIBC SQUARE, while receiving financial and professional support.

Program Highlights

Open to Canadian artists with two to 10 years of professional experience.

Two artists will each receive a $25,000 grant, plus an additional $5,000 for material costs, over a six-month period.

Artists will develop a body of work for a solo exhibition at CIBC SQUARE, showcased for four months.

All selected artists will be invited to Toronto for a paid trip to attend the opening reception.

CIBC will fund all exhibition materials, including framing, shipping, and installation; all works will be returned to artists after the exhibition.

Application Deadline: 11:59 pm EST, January 18, 2026

"We are proud to announce the 2026 C² Art Program, continuing our commitment to nurturing creative talent and enriching our communities through art," said Andrew Greenlaw, Senior Vice-President, Brand, Community Investment and Corporate Events, CIBC. "By supporting emerging artists, we help foster innovation and diversity within Canada's vibrant arts landscape."

Last year's recipients, Delali Cofie and Natia Lemay, debuted their solo exhibitions …The Candle Whispered Them Here and What the Edge Knows will remain on view until January 2026 at CIBC SQUARE.

Artists interested in learning more or submitting an application are invited to visit the CIBC C2 Art website.

