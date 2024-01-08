What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Federation Group Inc. is proposing the Marguerite Lake Compressed Air Energy Storage Project, a new power plant located near La Corey, Alberta. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 87154). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description. Please note that French sessions will be offered upon request.

English Sessions

January 17, 2024 , from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. MT

January 18, 2024 , from 12 p . m . to 1 p . m . MT

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage on the Registry. If you have any questions, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Any future opportunities to participate will be announced in due course.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC #EnergyStorage

What is the proposed project?

Federation Group Inc. is proposing the construction, operation and decommissioning of the Marguerite Lake Compressed Air Energy Storage Project, a 320-megawatt power plant located about 16 kilometres north of La Corey, Alberta. As proposed, the project would use electric motor-driven compressors to capture excess electricity generated from the power grid and store it underground as compressed air. During times of low power generation, the compressed air would be withdrawn from storage, heated using natural gas, and routed to turbines to generate electricity. The project would operate for over 30 years.

Additional information

In October 2023, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change announced the Government of Canada's guidance on the interim administration of the Impact Assessment Act (the IAA), following the recent decision by the Supreme Court of Canada on the constitutionality of the IAA. According to the interim measures, advancing projects through the impact assessment process is at the discretion of the proponent. The Agency remains committed to collaborating with proponents to advance the assessment of projects and discuss the information requirements.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.