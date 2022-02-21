On average, 68 Canadians are diagnosed with colorectal cancer every day. Mortality from the disease ranks just under lung cancer for men, and lung and breast cancer for women. It affects both men (52 %) and women (44.8%) almost to the same extent.

"It is mistakenly believed that this cancer is a man's problem, yet women are also affected. Lack of awareness of the disease puts them at risk for a cancer that can be prevented and easily treated in its early stages," said Barry Stein, President of Colorectal Cancer Canada and a survivor of the disease. "Most deaths from colorectal cancer could be prevented with early detection, if all Canadians between the ages of 50 to 74 were tested according to provincial and territorial guidelines."

All provinces with the exception of Quebec have an organized colorectal cancer screening program targeting women and men aged 50 to 74 having no symptoms. Despite the excellent performance of the FIT test, participation remains too low, and the net 5-year survival is only 67%. This is probably explained by the fact that nearly 50% of colorectal cancers are only diagnosed in stages III and IV, when it is more difficult to treat.

Colorectal cancer is more aggressive among young people

While individuals over 50 years of age represent most of the people affected by this disease, the impact of colorectal cancer should not be underestimated among young people. Indeed, 4% of deaths due to colorectal cancer affect a person between the ages of 20 and 50. "Recent data, including U.S. studies, show that there is an increased risk of developing cancer at an advanced stage in the early age onset population of 20–50-year-olds," says Barry Stein. Therefore, it is crucial that young individuals be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease as well as their family history with the disease.

Analyzing your stool: taboo, but vital

The prognosis of colorectal cancer depends largely on its stage at diagnosis. Fortunately, it can be discovered at an early stage, and even before the polyp becomes malignant, thanks to a simple home-based screening test that looks for blood invisible to the naked eye in the stool. Recognizing the symptoms of the disease is essential. Among these are unexplained changes in bowel habits. For example, diarrhea or constipation, changes in the size, or shape of the stool, bleeding, abdominal pain, or unexplained fatigue.

" As soon as a patient, even a young one, presents some of these symptoms, it is essential to determine the reason for it including the possibility of colorectal cancer. The opportunity to detect and diagnose the disease early can save lives," says Barry Stein.

During March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, particularly in view of delayed screening during the pandemic, the messages of awareness and timely screening are more important than ever.

As part of its awareness campaign, on March 4, various Canadian monuments such as the Sails of Canada Place in Vancouver, Niagara Falls, the CN Tower, the Olympic Stadium in Montreal and the Calgary Tower will be lit up in blue to honour those touched by the disease.

HIGHLIGHTS

Colorectal cancer affects the colon and the rectum or both. It develops from the cells that make up the inner lining of the bowel. Most often, a growth, called a polyp, grows slowly and can eventually become cancerous. When detected early, it can be removed before becoming cancerous.

Colorectal cancer is the second-deadliest cancer in men and the third deadliest in women.

In 2021, it is estimated that 24,800 Canadians have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 9,600 died from it.

