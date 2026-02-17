MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - From February 28 to March 8, Espace pour la vie invites families to enjoy a wide range of experiences for March Break at its five museums. With a flexible program of activities designed to fit easily into family schedules, everyone can make the most of the break at their own pace--whatever the weather.

AT THE BIODÔME

A spectacular journey through the ecosystems of the Americas

The Biodôme offers an immersive journey through five ecosystems of the Americas, from the Gulf of St. Lawrence to the Sub-Antarctic Islands, with a stop in the Tropical Rainforest along the way. Two exhibitions round out the visit: A Close-knit Nature, bringing together nearly 1,000 preserved specimens, and Mégaceta, an experience dedicated to humpback whales.

Families can also explore Mini‑Lab: Zoom In On Plankton, where observing organisms under a microscope reveals a fascinating, little-known world.

AT THE BIOSPHÈRE

An inspiring look at the future

Each day, children and their parents can enjoy story time as well as guided tours of the exhibition Transform! Designing the Future of Energy, which explores the role of design in the energy transition.

On March 7, the Family Saturday activity gives visitors a chance to learn about the dragons of inaction--inspired by the Emolab exhibition--to better understand what holds us back from taking environmental action. The activity concludes with a creative workshop open to all.

AT THE INSECTARIUM

New culinary activity: Insects on the Menu

The Insectarium invites the whole family to take part in activities in its large workshop. After exploring the museum, visitors can extend the experience with a culinary workshop that will spark their curiosity--and their taste buds! Discover and taste edible insects and get inspired to incorporate them into your everyday diet.

Ongoing activity on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 28 to March 22.

AT THE JARDIN BOTANIQUE

A winter of 4 seasons: multiple experiences in one place

At the Jardin botanique, visitors can follow a path and experience all four seasons in a single visit, from snowy outdoor trails to the tropical heat of the greenhouses. An artistic installation provides a preview of spring, while guided activities explore the seasonality of food. During March Break, the acrobatic show Maringouin (in French only) is presented daily in the auditorium.

In the outdoor gardens, the free self-guided activity À la recherche de la noisette rouge invites visitors to explore the Jardin in winter using a mobile app.

AT THE PLANÉTARIUM

Explore the universe as a family

The Planétarium has adapted its programming for the school break. Younger children can attend screenings of Aboard the SSE-4801, shown every weekday morning and on weekends. Several double features are also offered, making it easy to plan a complete visit tailored to each family's needs.

The visit can be extended with ROUGE 2100, an immersive exhibition that imagines the first human steps on Mars.

Thanks to the complementary nature of its five museums and programming designed for all ages, Espace pour la vie remains a must-visit destination for March Break. Learn more about our museums and the full range of our activities at espacepourlavie.ca

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

Press Kit (photos)

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Information for the media: Roy & Turner Communications, Chloé Rossi, 514 652-6478, [email protected]; Source: Espace pour la vie, Mélinda Wolstenholme, 514 809-3490, [email protected]