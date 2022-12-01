OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

O3 Mining Inc. (the proponent) is proposing the Marban Gold Mine Project, a new open pit gold mine located approximately 15 kilometers north-west of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous peoples to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues for the proponent and decide whether the project should undergo an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 84117). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on December 21, 2022 (TBC). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous peoples to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Session French Session Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET



If interested, we invite you to register by emailing [email protected] at least 24 hours in advance of the session, and please indicate which session you would like to attend. For more information on the sessions, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous peoples will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #Marban

What is the proposed project?

O3 Mining Inc. is proposing the construction and operation of a new open-pit gold mine located approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Val-d'Or, in Quebec. As proposed, the Marban Gold Mine Project would include the mining of three open pits, the construction of a new ore processing plant, new waste rock, tailings and overburden stockpiles, the relocation of an existing road and the diversion of a permanent watercourse. The Project would have a maximum ore production capacity of 16,400 tonnes per day and a 10-year life span.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870