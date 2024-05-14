Maple Reinders named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Maple Reinders was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2024 Canada's Best Managed Companies award. Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"We're honoured to have won this award because it acknowledges our commitment to excellence" says CEO Harold Reinders. "We are driven to embrace challenges and to engineer the best solutions for our clients, and this takes rigour and discipline. This award highlights the hard work and dedication of all our staff, which is central to our success. Winning this prestigious designation is so important to our company as it recognizes our focus on integrity, ingenuity, and our people, and helps us attract like-minded individuals to join our growing team."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Maple Reinders had a record year in 2023, achieving its highest revenue volume since inception. Several key projects contributed to that success, notably the Royal BC Museum Collections and Research Building in Colwood, B.C. This new 15,200 square-metre (163,611 square feet) building will be a state-of-the-art facility using mass timber construction, will meet CleanBC energy efficiency standards and will be LEED Gold certified. Also important is the Highland Creek WWTP Upgrade project, in Scarborough, Ontario. This multi-year project includes relocation, demolition and construction works, and will ensure the safe and effective treatment of wastewater for the City of Toronto for years to come.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities," said Derrick Dempster, Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners, including Maple Reinders, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

About Maple Reinders

Maple Reinders is a forward-thinking construction firm specializing in industrial, commercial, institutional and residential facilities, municipal infrastructure and large scale civil/environmental projects. With offices in Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Mississauga, and Cambridge, Maple Reinders offers construction service solutions tailored to its clients across Canada. As one of Canada's largest private operators of municipal infrastructure through its AIM and MFM subsidiaries, Maple Reinders also offers long term facilities operation services. Maple Reinders is a family and employee-owned Canadian company and has been in business for over 56 years.

