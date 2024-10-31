Maple Reinders CEO, Harold Reinders, Appointed Chair Of The League Of Champions

"It is a great honour to take on this role as Chair of the League of Champions," says Harold Reinders. "Safety has always been central to our values at Maple Reinders, and I look forward to working alongside my team and colleagues to promote a safer and healthier industry for everyone."

The League of Champions is a distinguished organization dedicated to promoting safety champions and advocating for a strong health and safety culture within the construction industry. As Chair, Harold Reinders will continue to champion initiatives aimed at ensuring that safety remains a priority for all industry stakeholders. The League of Champions actively works with industry leaders, construction firms, and workers to foster environments where safety is embraced as a core value.

Harold brings a wealth of experience to this position, having worked in a variety of capacities at been the CEO of Maple Reinders for over a decade35 years. Under his leadership the company has made significant strides in sustainability, safety, and innovation, all of which align closely with the League of Champions' mission. As Vice-Chair, Harold was instrumental in supporting various LOC initiatives, and in his new role as Chair, he will be focused on health and safety on the frontline, putting an emphasis on site safety practises.

About the League of Champions:

The League of Champions is a not-for-profit organization that works with construction companies, unions, and industry leaders to promote a culture of safety and leadership. The League aims to create safer workplaces by championing programs that ensure worker's well-being and enhance the industry standard. Learn more at www.theloc.ca

About Maple Reinders:

Maple Reinders is a forward-thinking construction firm specializing in industrial, commercial, institutional and residential facilities, municipal infrastructure and large scale civil/environmental projects. With offices in Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Mississauga, and Cambridge, Maple Reinders offers construction service solutions tailored to its clients across Canada. Maple Reinders is a family and employee-owned Canadian company and has been in business for over 56 years.

SOURCE Maple Reinders Group

For more information, please contact: Laura Di Paolo, Director, Marketing & Communications, Maple Reinders, [email protected], 905-467-7589