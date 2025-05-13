Maple Reinders Leads Partnership To Deliver New Advanced Waste-To-Energy Facility In PEI, Supporting Sustainable Growth And Resilience In The Province's District Energy System

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The MMJV Partnership, led by managing partner Maple Reinders, is pleased to announce its selection as the design-builder for the new Waste-to-Energy facility in Prince Edward Island. This project will replace the existing district energy plant and play a central role in advancing the province's sustainability goals.

Working in close collaboration with Enwave Energy Corporation and other stakeholders, the MMJV Partnership will deliver a modernized, expanded facility designed to process up to 46,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per year. The new plant will operate continuously 24 hours a day, seven days a week using advanced thermal conversion technology to generate reliable energy from waste.

The facility will not only increase waste diversion from landfills supporting a target of nearly 90% for black cart residential waste but also strengthen energy reliability and resiliency for more than 145 connected buildings across Charlottetown, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, educational institutions, and residential complexes.

With a processing capacity of 6 metric tonnes per hour and a design emphasis on environmental performance, the facility will incorporate a heat recovery boiler, advanced flue gas treatment systems, and supporting infrastructure to ensure efficient, low-emission energy generation. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2025, with the facility expected to be operational by summer 2028.

"This project represents a bold step forward in sustainable energy for Prince Edward Island, and we are honoured to be entrusted with bringing it to life. At Maple Reinders, we are committed to delivering infrastructure that not only meets today's needs but is built to serve generations to come. Our team is ready to deliver a facility that sets a new standard for performance, reliability, and environmental responsibility in partnership with Enwave Energy," says Reuben Scholtens, National Vice President, Maple Reinders.

The MMJV Partnership, made up of Maple Reinders and Marco Group Limited, is proud to support Enwave and the Province of PEI in realizing their shared vision for a resilient, low-carbon future through innovative, sustainable infrastructure.

About Maple Reinders

Maple Reinders is a national, award-winning design-build construction services provider with extensive experience in a wide variety of infrastructure, and a recognized leader in the design, construction, and commissioning of advanced environmental infrastructure. As managing partner of the MMJV Partnership, Maple Reinders brings over 55 years of expertise in delivering sustainable, high-performing facilities for both public and private clients across Canada.

