Maple Reinders named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - For the 13th consecutive year Maple Reinders has been recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving a prestigious 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award .

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

Harold Reinders, President and CEO of Maple Reinders, shared "the enterprising mindset is at the heart of our business and continues to be the driving force to our success. Enterprise is about innovation, but more than that, it is about initiative, courage, discipline and creativity. We are thrilled to continue to be recognized by the Best Managed Companies Award, for all we do to achieve and surpass our client's goals."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world–class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

With operations in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, Maple Reinders has enjoyed continued growth and has become one of the most respected, highly qualified and trusted construction firms in Canada. Maple Reinders is recognized for its expertise in delivering complex and sustainable projects for more than 55 years and has received numerous industry awards of excellence for innovation, sustainability and design.

Recently, Maple Reinders was awarded a $204.8-million contract by the Government of British Columbia for the design and construction of the new Royal BC Museum (RBCM) Collections and Research Building, to be located in Colwood on lək̓ʷəŋən (Lekwungen) Territory. The 15,200-square-metre state-of-the-art facility will be the new home for the province's collections, B.C. Archives, and RBCM's research departments. The mass timber-designed facility will also include learning spaces and research labs, with the goal of making collections more accessible. The building design will reflect Indigenous cultural connections to the land and territory on which it is built.

This project is a special and significant one for Maple Reinders as the company has a long-standing commitment to building in partnership with local communities, and is partnered with Michael Green Architecture Inc., a British Columbia firm, along with the Royal BC Museum, the Government of British Columbia, and the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having a people centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

"The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability and resilience," said Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Over the past year, companies such as Maple Reinders have accelerated by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable growth."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca or contact us at [email protected]

About Maple Reinders (www.maple.ca)

Maple Reinders is a national Design/Build, Civil Infrastructure and Environmental Construction company, which has serviced the ICI sector since 1967. The breadth of work includes large scale Wastewater Treatment/Management facilities, Composting and Recycling facilities, Manufacturing, Warehousing and Storage, Office, Commercial, Hospitality and Residential construction. With operations in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, Maple Reinders has enjoyed continued growth and has successfully completed over 2900 projects coast to coast.

SOURCE Maple Reinders Group

For further information: Laura Di Paolo, Director, Marketing & Communications, Maple Reinders, [email protected], 905-821-4844