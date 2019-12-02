Maple Leaf Foods and The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security Announce the Creation of Nine New $15,000 Scholarships

Food insecurity is a critical issue, with over four million Canadians struggling to access the food they need to lead healthy lives. The Centre's goal is to work collaboratively across sectors to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. This includes supporting research that advances a better understanding of food insecurity in Canada. These scholarships will support master's or PhD students who propose to pursue research that contributes to the body of knowledge on food insecurity, including determinants, risk factors, impacts, and the efficacy of potential interventions such as programs, policies, and market instruments.

Candidates will be selected based on their academic preparedness, match of research to the Centre's goal, and quality of their submission, including feasibility, methodological rigor, and contribution to the body of knowledge (such as determinants, risk "factors, impacts, demographic differences and interventions) on food insecurity in Canada.

"Research is critical to building our collective understanding and delivering insights that support effective intervention," said Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods and Honourary Chair of the Centre. "These scholarships, which honour the contribution of our past chairs, will support and encourage the important role of Canada's academic community to drive progress and social change."

David Emerson served from May 2012 to May 2019; Purdy Crawford served from June 2011 to May 2012; and Wallace McCain served from April 1995 to May 2011.

For more information about the scholarship process, visit Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security ("the Centre") is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively, across sectors, to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and works with innovative food-based programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security.

The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts. Since its inception, Maple Leaf Foods has contributed a minimum of 1% pre-tax profits annually to support the Centre and other community investments, totalling over $10 million in financial contributions and gifts-in-kind. The Centre builds on its strong connection with Maple Leaf Foods, enabling greater public awareness, volunteer participation and skills matching to increase capacity in community-based organizations.

Follow us on Twitter:

@MapleLeafFoods

@FeedOpportunity



SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

For further information: Media contacts: Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security: Sarah Stern, sarah.stern@mapleleaf.com; Maple Leaf Foods: Media Hotline 1-888-995-5030, media.hotline@mapleleaf.com

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaf.ca

