The subsidiairy is boosting its local operations and widening its range of products

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - MAPEI Canada (MAPEI Inc.), a global leader in the manufacturing of adhesives, sealants, and chemical products for the construction industry, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Diaplas, a company specializing in manufacturing profiles and trims for floors and walls, based in Laval, Quebec.

Diaplas has been a key local player in the complementary tile accessories market since 1989. The company has one manufacturing site and administrative office in Laval. This acquisition aligns with MAPEI's vision of providing comprehensive solutions for the construction and industrial sectors, ensuring a more robust and diverse product offering.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diaplas into the MAPEI family," said Marco Roma, General Manager of MAPEI Canada. "Diaplas's existing customers will benefit from access to MAPEI's extensive distribution network, extensive research and development capabilities, and a broader range of products. MAPEI, in turn, will gain valuable expertise and local production capacity of high-turnover inventory from Diaplas," he added.

"With the addition of Diaplas's specialized manufacturing center in Canada under our portfolio, there will be opportunities for growth and development across North America in this new product category of profiles and trims. This acquisition underscores our dedication to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction," said Luigi Di Geso, President & CEO of MAPEI North America.

"Following the acquisition of Profilpas, a European manufacturer of profiles and trims, in 2022, this acquisition is perfectly in line with our ongoing commitment to expanding our product portfolio - said Veronica and Marco Squinzi, CEOs of the MAPEI Group -. By doing so, we can serve professionals and distribution partners even more effectively".

The integration process will involve a collaborative effort to leverage the strengths of both companies and streamline operations for increased efficiency. MAPEI is committed to maintaining the high standards of quality and service that Diaplas customers have come to expect.

As a company committed to sustainability and excellence, MAPEI looks forward to a seamless integration process and anticipates a positive impact on the industry as a whole.

For more information about MAPEI Canada and its diverse product portfolio, please visit www.mapei.ca.

About MAPEI

Founded in 1937 in Milan, MAPEI is now one of the world's leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of some of the most important architectural and infrastructure works worldwide. With 102 subsidiaries operating in 57 countries and 90 manufacturing plants in 35 nations, MAPEI Group employs more than 12,000 staff worldwide. The foundations for the success of the company are specialization, internationalization, research & development, and sustainability.

MAPEI Canada (MAPEI Inc.) represents the Canadian subsidiary of the MAPEI Group. Canada was in fact the first country outside of Italy where MAPEI established production facilities and where the company began its internationalization plans in 1978. Today, the Canadian subsidiary has facilities located throughout the country, with production facilities in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, a distribution center in Alberta. MAPEI Canada is part of the MAPEI North America group of subsidiaries, which also includes MAPEI USA (MAPEI Corporation) and MAPEI Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands (MAPEI Caribe). MAPEI North America represents 28 facilities collectively with a workforce of over 1,800 employees. MAPEI facilities have been certified to ISO 45001, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 quality standards. An environmentally conscious manufacturer that reinvests 5% of its revenue into R&D, MAPEI offers training for architects, contractors, installers and distributors through the MAPEI Technical Institute. For more about MAPEI Canada, visit www.mapei.ca or call +1 800-42-MAPEI (2734).

SOURCE MAPEI Inc.

For further information: MAPEI CANADA PRESS OFFICE: Mick Kopis I [email protected] I +1 450-662-1235 x 81366