LAVAL, QC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - MAPEI Canada (MAPEI Inc.), leader in chemical products for the building industry, proudly hosted its first-ever Build-to-Give Day in support of Cycling Canada's HopOn youth cycling program. This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in MAPEI's commitment to local community engagement and youth development through sports.

The HopOn national grassroots program aims to make cycling accessible to everyone across Canada. HopOn is overseen by Cycling Canada and delivered locally by Provincial and Territorial Cycling Associations.

MAPEI Canada proudly hosted its first-ever Build-to-Give Day in support of Cycling Canada’s HopOn youth cycling program. This collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in MAPEI's commitment to local community engagement and youth development through sports. MAPEI and Cycling Canada volunteering teams in front of the Build-to-Give bike building stations (CNW Group/MAPEI Inc.)

The Build-to-Give Day took place last September at the MAPEI Canada head office and plant in Laval, Québec, where volunteers from MAPEI Canada, Cycling Canada, and the Fédération québecoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC) lined up to assemble bicycles purchased through the MyFirstBicycle charity. Once assembled, the bicycles were then transported to Parc Bon-Pasteur in Laval, Québec, where they were distributed to low-income families. A free bicycle lesson was provided on-site by certified HopOn instructors, supported by the leadership team from the Espoirs Laval cycling club. The selected low-income families with children signed up for the Build-to-Give initiative through local nonprofits Relais Famille, la Maison de la Famille de St-François, and la Maison des enfants le Dauphin.

"As an official partner of Cycling Canada, we're thrilled to extend our support beyond financial contributions and actively participate in building and giving bicycles as an opportunity to train the next generation of cyclists across the country," said Mick Kopis, Marketing Director, MAPEI Canada. "This initiative aligns perfectly with a quote from our late former CEO, Giorgio Squinzi, 'never stop pedaling'."

Josh Peacock, Marketing Director of Cycling Canada, also expressed enthusiasm for the initiative: "MAPEI's commitment to cycling in Canada has been outstanding, and this Build-to-Give Day takes our collaboration to a new level. This hands-on approach will truly have a lasting impact on our HopOn program and the young cyclists we serve."

To keep the momentum going, MAPEI Canada and Cycling Canada will be selling limited edition cycling jerseys with 100% of proceeds fueling the HopOn program to get even more children on bicycles. To purchase a jersey, visit shop.cyclingcanada.ca.

The Build-to-Give Day is just one way that thousands of youth participants are part the HopOn program every year. The end goal is to engage 300,000 children with the HopOn program by 2030. To learn how you can support youth cycling initiatives, please visit hoponcanada.ca.

About MAPEI

Founded in 1937 in Milan, MAPEI is now one of the world's leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of some of the most important architectural and infrastructure works worldwide. With 102 subsidiaries operating in 57 countries and 90 manufacturing plants in 35 nations, MAPEI Group employs about 11,900 staff worldwide. The foundations for the success of the company are specialization, internationalization, research & development, and sustainability.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach (Florida), MAPEI North America consists of the subsidiaries MAPEI Corporation (for the USA), MAPEI Inc. (for Canada) and MAPEI Caribe (for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands), whose 28 facilities collectively have a workforce of about 1,800 employees. MAPEI facilities have been certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 quality standards. An environmentally conscious manufacturer that reinvests 5% of its revenue into R&D, MAPEI offers training for architects, contractors, installers and distributors through the MAPEI Technical Institute. For more about MAPEI, visit www.mapei.com or call 1-800-42-MAPEI (1-800-426-2734).

About Cycling Canada

Founded in 1882, with headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Cycling Canada is one of Canada's oldest National Sport Organizations. Its one simple purpose: to inspire Canadians to cycle. The Canadian Cycling Association (branded as Cycling Canada) has received a Certificate of Continuance from Industry Canada and is in compliance with the Canada Not-for-Profit Corporations Act. Website: www.cyclingcanada.ca

SOURCE MAPEI Inc.