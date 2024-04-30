C$ unless otherwise stated

OAKVILLE, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Wealth* has announced it completed the conversion of the Manulife Wealth advisor platform to uniFide®, Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC's (FCC) leading advisor technology and back- office operations platform. As part of its goal to become the leading provider of wealth management solutions to Canadians, Manulife Wealth has empowered advisors with new tools and resources to deliver an even better experience for their clients.

All Manulife Wealth advisors are now operating in the new FCC environment and have access to a comprehensive suite of digital tools which enables them to streamline their processes by digitizing administrative tasks to improve their efficiency, freeing up more time for even more meaningful client conversations and growing their businesses.

In addition to this important upgrade to the platform for advisors and their clients, Manulife Wealth also completed the launch of enhanced portfolio management and trading tools through a partnership with Envestnet. This new technology will bring robust client reporting, efficient workflow management, and account reporting and analytics.

"We are pleased with the progress and the implementation of these critical technology upgrades. Our teams have been unwaveringly dedicated to bringing this transformation to life and ushering in a new era for our advisors and clients. This is just the beginning of Manulife Wealth's journey to enhance the advisor and client experience, and additional initiatives to empower advisors and enhance their businesses are planned to come to life this year," said Leo Zerilli, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada, Manulife Investment Management.

These significant investments in technology reflect Manulife Investment Management's mission to grow its advice businesses in Canada and help make investors' decisions easier by improving the overall quality of interactions and processes for both advisors and their clients.

"We have had a milestone year completing the amalgamation of our two dealers – and the launch of our new brand, Manulife Wealth, which better reflects the value of advice and services we offer – on top of the technology migration and the changes that has entailed for our internal teams and our advisors," added Richard McIntyre, President and CEO, Manulife Wealth. "We are delighted with the advancements made in line with our strategic vision for our wealth management business. We believe that advisors, and their clients, will experience significant benefits from these enhancements and we appreciate the patience they have had with us through the implementation of these important upgrades to our advice delivery model."

Manulife Wealth works with more than 1,000 advisors across Canada. As part of one of Canada's largest financial services firms, it's well-positioned to be a leading provider of choice to Canadians seeking financial advice and holistic wealth planning. Today, one in four Canadians uses a Manulife solution.1

For more information about Manulife Wealth please click here.

* As of January 1, 2024, Manulife Securities officially changed its name to Manulife Wealth. The two companies that made up Manulife Securities (Manulife Securities Incorporated, an investment dealer, and Manulife Securities Investment Services Inc., a mutual fund dealer) were amalgamated to form one new dual–registered firm, Manulife Wealth Inc. Furthermore, and as a result of the name change, we have updated Manulife Securities Insurance Inc. to Manulife Wealth Insurance Services Inc.

1. As of December 31, 2022, Manulife Corporate calculation based on assumptions: 7,162,631 Manulife customers in Canada Market (all business units) compared to total Canadian population 18+ at 31,615,827 Statistics Canada (Add/Remove data - Population estimates on July 1, 2022, by age and sex (statcan.gc.ca)).

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Manulife and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.

