BOSTON and TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Wealth & Asset Management (Manulife WAM) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey M. Kellogg as its new Head of Global Investment Products. Kellogg will report directly to Paul Lorentz, President & CEO, Manulife WAM.

Jeff Kellogg (CNW Group/Manulife Wealth & Asset Management)

Kellogg will lead Manulife WAM's global investment products organization, overseeing strategy, innovation, and execution across the firm's retail, institutional, retirement, and wealth distribution channels worldwide. His mandate includes strengthening global product governance and lifecycle management, accelerating innovation, and improving efficiency across the product platform-- helping ensure Manulife WAM delivers differentiated, client‑focused, and future‑ready investment solutions at scale.

"Jeff is a proven product leader and innovator with the experience and perspective we need as we continue to scale our global platform," said Paul Lorentz, President & CEO, Manulife WAM. "By elevating accountability for Global Investment Products, we're strengthening how we build and deliver products--leveraging the full capabilities of our investment platform across public markets, alternatives, and private markets--to deliver future‑ready investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients around the world."

Kellogg joins Manulife WAM from Franklin Templeton, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Investment Strategies, managing seed capital and strategic investments used to support product innovation, new product launches, and commercial scaling opportunities. He also served as Chair of Franklin Templeton's Global Product Committee, overseeing global product governance. Previously, he led Franklin Templeton's Global Investment Services and Global Product Management organizations, with responsibility for global product management, product specialists, portfolio solutions services, and global investment marketing.

"Manulife Wealth & Asset Management has built a strong, globally integrated investment platform," said Kellogg. "I'm excited to join the firm and work with the team to build and deliver differentiated, innovative products and solutions that leverage our diverse global investment management capabilities on behalf of our millions of clients."

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

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SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management