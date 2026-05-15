TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments Management Limited regularly reviews its mutual fund lineup and today announced sub-advisor updates to its investment offerings. All changes become effective on or about May 22, 2026, at the close of business.

Sub-advisor Updates

Manulife Investment Management Limited is naming Manulife Investment Management (Europe) Limited, as sub-advisor on Manulife Covered Call U.S. Equity Fund and Manulife Covered Call U.S. Equity Class.

Manulife Investment Management Limited is also removing Manulife Investment Management (U.S.) LLC as sub-advisor to the following Manulife Funds: Manulife Conservative Portfolio, Manulife Moderate Portfolio, Manulife Balanced Portfolio, and Manulife Growth Portfolio.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and/or ETF Facts, as applicable, as well as the simplified prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Investments is a trade name of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife, Manulife & Design, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investments are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Bartlett

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management