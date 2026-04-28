TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments announced today it has launched Manulife All-in-One ETFs. The new ETFs feature actively managed asset allocation with exposure across 15 equity and fixed income asset classes. They are offered in three separate risk- based portfolios including Manulife Conservative ETF Portfolio (Ticker: MCAP), Manulife Balanced ETF Portfolio (Ticker: MBAP), and Manulife Growth ETF Portfolio (Ticker: MGAP). The ETFs have closed their initial offering and will begin trading on the TSX today.

"The Manulife All-in-One ETFs broaden the options available to ETF investors and are different from other Manulife ETFs offered on the platform as they are asset allocation ETFs managed by the Manulife Investment Management Multi-Asset Solutions Team and utilize Manulife ETFs as building blocks in these strategies," said Kristie Feinberg, Head of Retail, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "We are proud to launch these new active ETFs that are built to bring diverse exposure - as well as adaptability and flexibility to market shifts - to investors' portfolios."

Manulife Conservative ETF Portfolio seeks to provide income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. Manulife Conservative ETF Portfolio invests in underlying exchange traded funds and derivatives that provide exposure to global fixed income and to a lesser extent, equity securities.

Manulife Balanced ETF Portfolio seeks to provide a combination of long-term capital appreciation with a secondary focus on income generation. Manulife Balanced ETF Portfolio invests in underlying exchange traded funds and derivatives that provide exposure to global equity and fixed income securities.

Manulife Growth ETF Portfolio seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. Manulife Growth ETF Portfolio invests in underlying exchange traded funds and derivatives that provide exposure to global equity and to a lesser extent, fixed income securities.

The portfolios are managed by a team led by Alexandre Richard, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Manulife Investment Management.

"I am particularly excited about Manulife All-in-One ETFs as they combine some of our best actively managed ETFs with a flexible, top-down oversight from our Multi-Asset Solutions Team, all with the goal of improving the overall client investment experience," added Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investments. "They can also help optimize portfolios for total cost reporting as these single-ticket solutions are both diversified, and cost-efficient."

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife, Manulife & Design, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investments are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

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SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management