C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments today announced the final Annual 2026 cash distributions for Manulife Corporate Class Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) series of Manulife Corporate Class Funds. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on April 30, 2026.

Details of the distribution per share amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF Series Fund Name Ticker Distribution Amount (per share) ($) Distribution Frequency Manulife Canadian Equity Class - ETF Series MCAN 0.260097 Annual Manulife Global Equity Class - ETF Series MGEQ 0.006720 Annual

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investments. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

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About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Melissa Berczuk

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SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management