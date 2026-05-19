TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Wealth & Asset Management (Manulife WAM) today announced the appointment of Fraser Wiswell as Head of Canada Retirement. In this role, Wiswell will lead Manulife's Group Retirement business, overseeing strategy, growth, and delivery of group retirement and retirement income solutions for plan sponsors and plan members across Canada. Effective immediately, Wiswell succeeds Brett Marchand, who was recently appointed President and CEO of Manulife Wealth.

Fraser Wiswell (CNW Group/Manulife Wealth & Asset Management)

Wiswell brings more than 15 years of experience spanning retirement, wealth, and group benefits, most recently serving as Head of Global Retirement Participant Outcomes, where he led strategies to help more than 9.5 million plan participants globally save, invest, and retire with confidence. Wiswell will continue to report to Aimee DeCamillo, Manulife WAM's Global Head of Retirement and Wealth.

"Fraser is a highly respected and experienced leader at Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, with deep understanding of our Canada Retirement business, our clients, and our strategy," said DeCamillo. "With his longstanding tenure, strong partnerships across the organization, and proven leadership, this appointment ensures a seamless transition as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver consistent, high-quality solutions for plan sponsors and plan members across Canada."

"I'm honoured to take on this role and build on the strong foundation of our Group Retirement business." said Wiswell. "We have an important responsibility to help Canadians save and retire with greater confidence, and I look forward to working with our teams and partners to keep building on that goal."

Wiswell joined Manulife in 2010 and has built broad leadership experience across Global Retirement, Group Benefits, and Retail Wealth. Over his tenure, Wiswell has held progressively senior roles spanning product management, strategic alliances, and enterprise strategy and planning, establishing strong connections and developing deep institutional knowledge across the organization.

Manulife's Group Retirement business is a core component of the company's Wealth and Asset Management organization. The business plays a vital role in helping nearly 2 million Canadians prepare for and live confidently in retirement.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife



Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact:

Melissa Berczuk

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SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management