TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife has been recognized by Forbes on its World's Best Employer list for the third year in a row as the company continues to develop its winning team, guided by the philosophy of promoting even greater colleague connectivity, engagement, and inclusion.

"Our winning team is at the heart of everything we do, and we're delighted that our efforts have again been recognized as we pursue our shared mission of making decisions easier and lives better." said Pam Kimmet, Chief Human Resources Officer, Manulife. "We're really proud of the collaborative culture we're building at Manulife, anchored in a focus on our colleagues' health and well-being, continuous learning, and commitment to excellence."

In 2022, Manulife has continued to enhance experiences by expanding on existing programming and creating new opportunities for its 38,000 global colleagues.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: In 2020, Manulife committed to investing $3.5 million to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and in the communities it serves. These investments are being used to increase the representation of diverse talent at all levels in the organization; create greater inclusion across the company through enhanced training; and support organizations helping Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities.

Learning and Development: Manulife's colleagues across the globe propel the company's bold ambition to be the most digital, customer-centric global company in the industry. To provide the team with tools to develop their skills, Manulife has invested more than $32 million in training and development over the past year. In 2022, Manulife celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Fuel Up Friday initiative, wherein colleagues have one afternoon per month dedicated to shared learning experiences through Pursuit, an AI powered learning hub. Since the launch of Pursuit and Fuel Up Fridays, colleagues across the globe have completed more than 400,000 hours of collective learning.

Making an Impact: On June 1, 2022, Manulife reinforced its commitment to its mission – Decisions made easier. Lives made better – with the launch of an Impact Agenda that focuses sustainability efforts through a shared value approach, centered around three interconnected pillars: empowering sustained health and wellbeing; driving inclusive economic opportunities; and accelerating a sustainable future. Colleagues are also empowered to help support Manulife's priority to foster healthier, more inclusive communities, through an annual employee giving program where team member's donations are matched dollar for dollar, up to $4,000 per person per year, in addition to an annual paid day off to volunteer at a non-profit or charitable organization of their choice.

Manulife is ranked at the top spot among Canadian insurers on the list of World's Best Employers. Forbes developed the list based on a survey of 150,000 workers in 58 countries. In partnership with Statista, Forbes collected direct recommendations from our colleagues and employees at other companies as well as indirect recommendations from workers across industries. The survey considered every aspect of an employees' experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity. Respondents were asked to rate their own employer and the likelihood they would recommend them to a friend or family member. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

