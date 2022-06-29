C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, Manulife has been ranked among Corporate Knights' 2022 Best 50 Corporate Citizens which represents the rising standard and ambition for corporate sustainability leadership in Canada.

"We're honoured to be ranked among the top corporate citizens in Canada. Through our Impact Agenda, our commitments enable us to set ambitious goals, measure our progress, and hold ourselves accountable through transparent reporting," said Sarah Chapman, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Manulife. "As a health and wealth organization, we're committed to doing our part in building a better business to better the world."

2021 highlights include:

$67.4 billion in sustainable investments

1.51 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent was removed by Manulife-owned forests and farms (5-year rolling average)

$21.7 million directly invested in local communities around the world

$21.7 million directly invested in local communities around the world

$31.8 million invested in employee training and development

$2.5 billion in dividends paid to shareholders
45% of the independent directors on Manulife's Board are women

For more information on Manulife's Impact Agenda and 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, please visit manulife.com/sustainability.

Methodology

Honorees are selected from a pool of 332 Canadian companies with revenues of at least $1 billion. Each is evaluated on a set of up to 24 key performance indicators covering resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue and clean investment and supplier performance – relative to their industry peers and using publicly available information.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

