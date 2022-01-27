C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife has been named to Bloomberg's 2022 Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year. The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) tracks the performance of public companies committed to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. It also highlights practices and policies – including flexible work arrangements – that can create competitive advantages for companies like the leading international financial services group.

"We are honored to have once again been recognized for our progress on gender equality as part of our broader commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion across our global business, and in the communities where we live and work," said Michelle Taylor-Jones, Manulife's Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. "We are proud of what we have achieved, but we know we can continue to improve, and to challenge ourselves to set out bolder ambitions for future progress."

Manulife and John Hancock, in June 2020, committed to investing more than $3.5 million over two years to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and the communities we serve. The goals of these focused investments are three-fold: to increase the representation of diverse talent at all levels in the organization; create greater inclusion across the company through enhanced training; and to support organizations helping Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities.

We are leveraging our Executive Leadership Team (ELT) to drive sustainable commitment and utilizing our Global Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council members to increase accountability within the organization to meet our goals.

Interested in a career at Manulife? Find open positions at Manulife.com/careers

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands tof distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Contact, Amanda Ganie, Manulife, 647-354-0724, [email protected]