TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments announced today it has launched new ETF-based mutual funds from its existing Manulife All-in-One ETFs. These new funds feature Manulife Investment's actively managed All-in-One ETF portfolios with exposure across as many as 15 different asset classes and are also offered in three separate risk‑based portfolios: Manulife Conservative ETF Portfolio, Manulife Balanced ETF Portfolio, and Manulife Growth ETF Portfolio.

Manulife Investments

"These ETF-based mutual funds – like the underlying Manulife All-in-One ETFs – are designed to make it easier for investors and their advisors to access diversified, professionally managed portfolios," said Kristie Feinberg, Head of Retail, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "By combining our multi‑asset expertise with a broad range of strategies, these solutions offer a straightforward way to seek outcomes across different risk profiles."

Manulife Conservative ETF Portfolio Fund – The Fund seeks to provide income and the potential for long‑term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in an underlying ETF that invests in underlying exchange-traded funds and derivatives that provide exposure to global fixed income and to a lesser extent, equity securities.

– The Fund seeks to provide income and the potential for long‑term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in an underlying ETF that invests in underlying exchange-traded funds and derivatives that provide exposure to global fixed income and to a lesser extent, equity securities. Manulife Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund – The Fund seeks to provide a combination of long‑term capital appreciation with a secondary focus on income generation. The Fund invests primarily in an underlying ETF that invests in underlying exchange-traded funds and derivatives that provide exposure to global equity and fixed income securities.

– The Fund seeks to provide a combination of long‑term capital appreciation with a secondary focus on income generation. The Fund invests primarily in an underlying ETF that invests in underlying exchange-traded funds and derivatives that provide exposure to global equity and fixed income securities. Manulife Growth ETF Portfolio Fund – The Fund seeks to provide long‑term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in an underlying ETF that invests in underlying exchange-traded funds and derivatives that provide exposure to global equity.

The portfolios are managed by a team led by Alexandre Richard, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Multi‑Asset Solutions Team, Manulife Investment Management.

"With these new funds, investors can now access some of our best actively managed ETFs in a familiar mutual fund structure," added Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investments. "These single‑ticket solutions are built to help advisors streamline portfolio construction, support total cost reporting, and deliver cost‑effective, long‑term investment experiences for their clients."

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the fund facts or ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Manulife Mutual Funds and ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investments and Manulife Investment Management are trade names of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife, Manulife & Design, Stylized M Design, Manulife Investments and Manulife Investment Management are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Bartlett

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management