New offers support everyday wellbeing and long-term health, helping people take practical steps toward living longer, healthier lives

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Wealth & Asset Management (Manulife WAM) announced today the launch of exclusive offers from leading health and wellness providers now available to eligible Group Retirement plan members1 and private wealth clients in Canada. Designed to help make it easier for clients and members to take action on everyday wellbeing, from building healthy habits to planning for the years ahead, the new offers connect them with trusted providers at preferred rates, offering accessible entry points to health and wellness to help solve for the longevity challenge.

"Longevity isn't just about living longer, it's about living better," said Aimee DeCamillo, Global Head of Retirement and Wealth, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "Preparing for a longer life means looking beyond savings alone, which is why we're offering these exclusive offers to support health, physical activity, nutrition, and social connection. These offers are designed to help make healthier choices more accessible and affordable, giving our retirement plan members and wealth clients practical, personalized ways to support their wellbeing over time."

Research from the Manulife Financial Resilience and Longevity Survey revealed an eye-opening reality for many Canadians: 48 per cent feel behind on retirement savings, 43 per cent are concerned about rising healthcare costs, and 44 per cent are retiring earlier than planned, with some noting personal health challenges as the reason. The report also highlighted a growing concern that as life expectancy rises, even those with substantial assets are questioning whether their investment and savings strategies will sustain them through a retirement that could last four decades or more. With only 15 per cent of retirees citing financial readiness as their reason for leaving the workforce, it's clear that planning for longevity can now mean balancing financial security, health, and a sense of purpose at every stage of life. As one retiree shared, "The issue isn't financial. It's about maintaining a purpose in one's life."

Based on eligibility and access, offers may include:

Medcan: Preferred rate for the Galleri ® multi-cancer early detection test by GRAIL ® delivered through Medcan, that screens for over 50 types of cancer, many of which currently lack routine screening options





multi-cancer early detection test by GRAIL delivered through Medcan, that screens for over 50 types of cancer, many of which currently lack routine screening options What's neXT50: Discount on an annual membership to a global community for people navigating the transition beyond full-time work, through learning, connection, and meaningful engagement that strengthen social well-being

Cronometer®: Discount on an annual Gold subscription to a nutrition and wellness app designed to support healthy aging, with easy photo meal logging, trusted nutrition data, recipe tracking, custom meals, and personalized insights

Garmin®: Discount on smartwatches and smart scales to support personal fitness goals and health monitoring

Manulife Group Retirement Plan Members

These exclusive offers will be made available to eligible Manulife Group Retirement plan members1 in Canada, and some may already be available through other Manulife products.

Wealth and Private Wealth Clients

Eligible Manulife private wealth clients will be able to access these exclusive offers through the Investor Portal, where the offers link directly to participating partners. Offers will be available to Manulife Wealth clients later this year.

Building on a foundation of longevity and wellbeing partnerships

The program builds on Manulife's established health, longevity and wellbeing ecosystem, including partnerships connected to Manulife Vitality – Manulife's comprehensive, behaviour-based wellbeing program designed to encourage and support healthy actions over time. These new offers focus on extending access to select partner benefits for a broader group of Canadians. As a global life insurer, asset manager and retirement plan provider, Manulife is well placed to help address the implications of longevity. Manulife is providing these offers as a proactive step to help our customers live longer and healthier lives.

These efforts align with the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community investment platform that aims to advance action on helping people live longer, healthier, more financially secure lives.

For more information, visit Manulife's Group Retirement website.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management



As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Cronometer is a registered trademark Cronometer Software Inc.

Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Galleri and GRAIL are registered trademarks of Grail, Inc.

1 Available through participating plan sponsors. Certain offers may not be available in all provinces.

Media contact

Manulife:

Melissa Berczuk

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management