Manulife Investments Announces Estimated Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for ETF Series of Manulife Corporate Class Funds

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments today announced the estimated annual 2026 capital gains reinvested distributions for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) series of Manulife Corporate Class Funds. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of June 3, 2026, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Securityholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2026, will receive the 2026 reinvested distributions, and those distributions will be payable on June 23, 2026. The distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested automatically in additional ETF series securities of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of ETF series securities held by each securityholder, and the net asset value of the ETFs, will not change because of the distributions. Securityholders holding their securities outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

We expect to announce the reinvested distribution amounts on or about June 22, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services in early 2027.

Details of the estimated reinvested distribution per share security amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF Series Fund Name Ticker Distribution Amount (per security) ($) Manulife Canadian Equity Class - ETF Series MCAN 0.576121 Manulife Global Equity Class - ETF Series MGEQ 0.624203

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investments. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife, Manulife & Design, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investments are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Melissa Berczuk

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SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management