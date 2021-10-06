C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The LCBO's marquee store within Manulife Centre will open its doors for the first time at 10:00 a.m. today. This new Bloor Street destination occupies over 11,300 square feet of street-access space, an upgrade from the former interior location at 7,500 square feet. The new street front access store offers an incredible section of wine, beer, and spirits from around the world, thoughtfully curated by the LCBO for the local community. Customers can also discover an extensive Vintages section, expanded spirits and premium offerings, and a wide assortment of Ontario-made products. Convenient same-day pickup service will be available to customers.

Manulife Centre has recently undergone an extensive redevelopment including a revitalization of its exterior, adding a glass façade which increased street-front presence and overall rentable area. The interior space has also been reconfigured with the addition of 35,000 square feet of retail space which has attracted premium brands including Eataly, Pistil Flowers, and Pilot Coffee Roasters.

"We are excited to be partnering with LCBO to expand their presence in the Bloor-Yorkville community," said Scott Gordon, head of real estate asset management, Canada at Manulife Investment Management. "We worked closely with LCBO to ensure their new location allowed them to showcase their premium offering, while also enhancing the local retail community."

"We are excited to open our doors in our newly relocated store, in the heart of some of the best shopping in Canada," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "The modern store offers an elevated shopping experience that our loyal customers from the community have come to expect from the LCBO."

Manulife Centre is one of Canada's premier mixed-use destinations with office, retail, and residential space encompassing 285,000 square feet of retail, 435,000 square feet of office, and 809 luxury residential rental units. It is currently home to flagship national brands such as Birks, Indigo, Loblaws, and Shoppers Drug Mart as well as local retail legends Bay Bloor Radio, Over the Rainbow, and Ron White Shoes.

LCBO at Manulife Centre is open Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Manulife Centre is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Individual retailer hours may vary. Please contact retailers directly or for further information, visit manulifecentre.com.

Manulife Investment Management develops and manages commercial real estate for thousands of customers around the globe as part of its comprehensive private markets' capabilities. As of June 30, 2021, the real estate portfolio totals over 62 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail space strategically located in markets across Canada, the U.S., and Asia. The group leverages its global platform and local expertise to provide market-leading solutions for its tenants and deliver results for its partners.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD$1.0 trillion (US$834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About LCBO

Established in 1927, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is an Ontario government enterprise responsible for the retail and wholesale of wine, beer, and spirits. It operates more than 675 retail stores across the province, and works with 450 grocery partners, licensees, and more than 400 LCBO Convenience outlets to deliver products to Ontarians. As one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, the LCBO offers more than 28,000 products annually from more than 80 countries, making it easy to find the perfect choice to make moments great. All net income from LCBO sales goes to the Government of Ontario in the form of an annual dividend. In fiscal 2019-2020, the LCBO delivered a $2.38 billion dividend to the Ontario Government to support critical services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Through its Spirit of Sustainability social impact platform, the LCBO raised over $13.6 million to support the province's social and environmental needs, creating a more sustainable Ontario for employees, customers, and partners. To learn more about the LCBO, visit LCBO.com.

