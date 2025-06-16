TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced an update to its U.S. Core Value Equity Team. As of June 12, 2025, Jonathan T. White, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager, has been appointed Head of the Core Value Equity team as a result of Emory W. (Sandy) Sanders, Jr., CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager, Core Value Equity, leaving the firm.

Mr. White has been co-leading the team since 2020 and worked closely with Mr. Sanders and the team for more than 20 years, ensuring both continuity in leadership and team strategy. The investment philosophy, process, and core team will remain unchanged.

The Core Value Equity Team, under Jonathan's leadership, is comprised of eight investment professional averaging 16-years of industry experience. This robust team structure ensures that it's well-equipped to meet client needs and support future growth, as we seek to deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns for our clients.

The following mutual funds are subject to the changes mentioned above: Manulife Balanced Equity Private Pool, Manulife Global Franchise Fund, Manulife Strategic Balanced Yield Fund, Manulife U.S. All Cap Equity Class, Manulife U.S. All Cap Equity Fund, Manulife U.S. Balanced Private Trust, Manulife U.S. Dollar Strategic Balanced Yield Fund, Manulife U.S. Dollar U.S. All Cap Equity Fund and Manulife U.S. Equity Private Pool.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media contact

Elizabeth Bartlett

+1 857-210-2286

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management