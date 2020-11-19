C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management was recognized at the Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv 2020, for the eighth consecutive year. Manulife Value Balanced Fund won in the Tactical Balanced Category, Advisor Series, for its five-year performance record. This is the second year in a row the fund has won a Lipper award in this category1.

The Lipper Fund Awards2 from Refinitiv are the highest standard of excellence across the globe. These awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

"Having a fund recognized for the eighth consecutive year is truly humbling. On behalf of the Manulife Investment Management leadership team, I'd like to congratulate our lead portfolio manager, Prakash Chaudhari, and the whole investment team on this impressive win," said Bernard Letendre, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "Helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers is what we strive to do. These teams go above and beyond in their approach to managing their funds, all for the benefit of investors. That's what matters most and we're proud of our record and delivering results."

The Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, formerly the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters, celebrate exceptional performance throughout the professional investment community. It recognizes the world's top funds, fund management firms, sell-side firms, research analysts, and investor relations teams.

For more information on the detailed performance and legal disclaimer about this fund, please visit: www.manulifeim.ca/lipper.

_________________________ 1 On August 27, 2020 the fund changed categories from the Tactical Balanced to the Global Neutral Balanced category. 2 The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper."

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$943 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.2 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

For further information: Media Contact: Olivia Jones, Manulife, 438-340-3416, [email protected]

