C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced Jordy Chilcott as head of retail intermediary distribution, Canada, effective September 5, 2023. Mr. Chilcott will be responsible for delivering on the firm's business strategy in Canada.

"We're excited that Jordy is joining our team, as he'll play an integral role in growing our retail business in Canada," said Leo M. Zerilli, CIMA, head of wealth and asset management, Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "Jordy's previous experience has given him important insight on both asset management and wealth management business models, and he has a proven track record of assembling and enabling high-performing teams while empowering an entrepreneurial spirit to connect with clients on investment opportunities and find mutual success."

In this role, Mr. Chilcott will focus on growing Manulife Investment Management's Canadian business through analyzing and optimizing the firm's distribution footprint, developing and marketing new investment products, and maintaining and increasing the customer base. He'll also be responsible for key account strategy and strategic partner relationships, as well as collaborating with select third-party managers within the Manulife Investment Management platform. As a senior leader within the firm's global retail team, Mr. Chilcott will leverage his extensive knowledge of the industry to help inform opportunities across the global retail business.



"I'm thrilled to join Manulife Investment Management and ensure its continued success in Canada, working closely with our distribution teams and colleagues across the organization to bring our investment capabilities to clients," added Mr. Chilcott.

Previously, Mr. Chilcott was president at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth and also served as executive vice president at Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Chilcott was president, Sun Life Global Investments, and senior vice president, investment solutions. He was also at Scotiabank in various senior leadership roles, overseeing multiple asset management companies across Canada, Mexico, and Asia, and as president and CEO of Dynamic Funds.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media contact: Melissa Berczuk, Manulife Investment Management, [email protected]