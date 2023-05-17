C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today two new actively managed Manulife Smart Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have closed their initial offering of units and will begin trading today on the NEO Exchange. The firm's Multi-Asset Solutions Team will manage the Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio (GDIV) and the Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF (GBND) offering market participants more options for generating income within their investment portfolios.

"We're pleased to expand our ETF suite to provide two additional solutions to investors seeking income opportunities across asset classes," said Yanic Chagnon, Head of Investment Product, Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "Advisors and individual investors alike can use Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio and Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF to identify income-generating opportunities from around the world."

Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio seeks to provide a steady flow of income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in underlying exchange traded funds managed by Manulife Investment Management that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global dividend paying securities. Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF seeks to earn the highest level of income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities issued by government and corporate issuers from around the world.

ETF Name Ticker CISFC Category Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio GDIV Global Equity Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND Global Fixed Income

Members of the Manulife Multi-Asset Solutions Team (MAST) including Jamie Robertson, senior portfolio manager, head of asset allocation–Canada, and global head of tactical asset allocation; Alexandre Richard, CFA, portfolio manager, manage the Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio.

Members of the Manulife Systematic Fixed Income Beta Team, a part of MAST, including Nicholas Scipio del Campo, CFA, portfolio manager, head of liability-driven instruments – U.S. and Asia; Jean-Francois Giroux, CFA, FRM, portfolio manager and head of LDI Canada; Sonia Chatigny, CFA, managing director and portfolio manager; and Christina Somers, CFA, portfolio manager, manage the Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF.

With this announcement, Manulife Investment Management's ETFs total 18 funds with $2.53B CAD under management1. They include:

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF (TERM)

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF (BSKT)

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF (CBND)

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF (CDIV)

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged Units (UDIV.B), Hedged Units (UDIV), USD Units (UDIV.U)

Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF – Unhedged Units (IDIV.B)

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF (CDEF)

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged Units (UDEF.B), Hedged Units (UDEF), USD Units (UDEF.U)

Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged Units (IDEF.B)

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF (MCSM)

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units (MULC.B), Hedged Units (MULC)

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units (MUMC.B), Hedged Units (MUMC)

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF (MCLC)

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Unhedged Units (MINT.B), Hedged Units (MINT)

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF – Unhedged Units (MEME.B)

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units (MUSC.B), Hedged Units (MUSC)

________________________ 1 AUM as of April 25, 2023

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media Contact: Elizabeth Bartlett, Manulife, 857 210 2286, [email protected]