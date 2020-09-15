C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today portfolio manager Christopher Chapman, managing director and portfolio manager on Manulife Investment Management's Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team, is relocating from London, U.K. to Boston, U.S, effective October 1, 2020.

After Christopher relocates on October 1, all of his portfolio management activities will be as a portfolio manager with Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC. With this move, Manulife Investment Management (Europe) Limited will be generally terminated as 'named' sub-advisor on the following funds, however, the London based analysts will continue to provide support to the Manulife Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team:

Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Trust

Manulife Strategic Balanced Yield Fund

Manulife Strategic Income Fund

Manulife Strategic Investment Grade Global Bond Fund

Manulife U.S. Dollar Strategic Balanced Yield Fund

Manulife U.S. Dollar Strategic Income Fund

Manulife Value Balanced Fund

Manulife Value Balanced Class

There are no changes to the team's investment process, investment strategies, or their respective decision-making. Portfolios will continue to be ordinarily managed on a global basis 24 hours a day, beginning with coverage from the team's Hong Kong portfolio manager and shifting to the Boston-based portfolio managers. Manulife Investment Management regularly reviews the overall resources, responsibilities and locations of the Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team.

For more information on the Manulife Investment Management's Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team, visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$900 billion (US$660 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

For further information: Media Contact: Brooke Tucker-Reid, Manulife, 647-528-9601, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.manulifeim.com/

