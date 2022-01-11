C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management is introducing Manulife Smart Balanced Dividend ETF Bundle available both on the mutual fund and segregated fund platforms. This bundle builds on Manulife Investment Management's Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) lineup, offering investors and advisors another opportunity to diversify portfolios at an attractive price, while providing greater access, choice, and flexibility.

"We recognize that in order to make life better for advisors and investors, we need solutions designed not only to perform well but offer choice and flexibility in how they're incorporated into an investor's portfolio," says Yanic Chagnon, Head of Investment Product, GWAM Canada. "The Manulife Smart Balanced Dividend ETF Bundle provides just that."

The mutual fund version and the segregated fund version of the bundle have been available for purchase since November 11, 2021 and November 22, 2021, respectively. The Canadian ETF industry has grown 20% per year for the last 10 years1, and this bundle provides an alternative vehicle for investors to enter the increasingly popular industry.

This bundle2 is comprised of these actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs):



Ticker Allocation Manulife Smart Dividend ETF TSX: CDIV 30% Manulife Smart U.S.

Dividend ETF (unhedged) TSX: UDIV.B 30% Manulife Smart Corporate

Bond ETF TSX: CBND 40%

Manulife Investment Management is always looking to expand its lineup to meet the growing and diverse needs of investors. The ETFs showcase our active management capabilities and commitment to offering investors investment options at different price points.

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

_________________________ 1 Source: Canadian ETF Association, National Bank Financial, as of December 31, 2020 2 The segregated fund ETF bundle holds the underlying mutual fund bundle.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company is the issuer of insurance contracts containing Manulife segregated funds and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company.

Views and opinions are subject to change without notice. No investment strategy or risk management technique can guarantee returns or eliminate risk in any market environment. Manulife Investment Management does not provide investment, legal or tax advice, and you are encouraged to consult your own lawyer, accountant, or other advisor before making any financial decision.

Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of the GIF Select insurance contract, and the Manulife Private Investment Pools - MPIP Segregated Pools (MPIP Segregated Pools) insurance contract and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein.

To speak with Manulife Investment Management about segregated funds, call 1-888-790-4387.

Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

For further information: Media contact: Sajni Khera, Manulife, 647 226 9049, [email protected]