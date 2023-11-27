Manulife Investment Management Announces Estimated Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds Français

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the December 2023 cash distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 16, 2023, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 29, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on January 12, 2024.

Details of the estimated distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution

Amount

(per unit) ($)

Distribution

Frequency

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

0.028265

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

0.023753

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

0.027812

Monthly

Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF

GBND

0.053733

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

0.057921

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged

Units

UDIV.B

0.032636

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged

Units

UDIV

0.030833

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – USD Units

UDIV.U

0.027512*

Quarterly

Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF –

Unhedged Units

IDIV.B

0.047180

Quarterly

Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio

GDIV

0.062760

Quarterly

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index

ETF

MCLC

0.330272

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF –

Unhedged Units

MULC.B

0.194017

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF –

Hedged Units

MULC

0.159203

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF –

Unhedged Units

MUMC.B

0.167585

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF –

Hedged Units

MUMC

0.161439

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International

Index ETF – Unhedged Units

MINT.B

0.225019

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International

Index ETF – Hedged Units

MINT

0.253144

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index

ETF

MCSM

0.445709

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF –

Unhedged Units

MUSC.B

0.047433

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF –

Hedged Units

MUSC

0.082159

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

Unhedged Units

MEME.B

0.404544

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

0.099553

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF –

Unhedged Units

UDEF.B

0.041456

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF –

Hedged Units

UDEF

0.085149

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF –

USD Units

UDEF.U

0.041717*

Semi-

Annually

Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity

ETF – Unhedged Units

IDEF.B

0.112407

Semi-

Annually

*Distribution amount ($) in USD for UDIV.U and UDEF.U.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

