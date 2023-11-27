C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the December 2023 cash distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 16, 2023, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 29, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on January 12, 2024.

Details of the estimated distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount (per unit) ($) Distribution Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM 0.028265 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT 0.023753 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND 0.027812 Monthly Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF GBND 0.053733 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV 0.057921 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged Units UDIV.B 0.032636 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged Units UDIV 0.030833 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – USD Units UDIV.U 0.027512* Quarterly Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF – Unhedged Units IDIV.B 0.047180 Quarterly Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio GDIV 0.062760 Quarterly Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC 0.330272 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units MULC.B 0.194017 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Hedged Units MULC 0.159203 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units MUMC.B 0.167585 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Hedged Units MUMC 0.161439 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Unhedged Units MINT.B 0.225019 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Hedged Units MINT 0.253144 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM 0.445709 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Unhedged Units MUSC.B 0.047433 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Hedged Units MUSC 0.082159 Semi- Annually Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF – Unhedged Units MEME.B 0.404544 Semi- Annually Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF 0.099553 Semi- Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged Units UDEF.B 0.041456 Semi- Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Hedged Units UDEF 0.085149 Semi- Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – USD Units UDEF.U 0.041717* Semi- Annually Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged Units IDEF.B 0.112407 Semi- Annually *Distribution amount ($) in USD for UDIV.U and UDEF.U.



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

